Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 114 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 989.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $335.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $1,903,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,089,322. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

