Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 102 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL opened at $346.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $391.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.59, for a total transaction of $2,821,916.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,378.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.15, for a total value of $427,544.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,349,455.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,107 shares of company stock worth $26,000,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.