Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 132.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 68,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 39,068 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $84.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

