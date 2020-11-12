Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter worth about $598,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 33.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 7.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $351,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $264,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,573 shares of company stock valued at $916,375. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average of $75.81. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $84.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

