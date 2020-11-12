Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 313,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,350,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average is $85.04. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.