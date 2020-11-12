Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $127.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.34 and its 200 day moving average is $110.86. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

