Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2,792.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,410,000 after purchasing an additional 979,022 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,730,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,677,000 after purchasing an additional 461,179 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 453,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,461,000 after purchasing an additional 187,279 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,615,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $237.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $247.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.11 and a 200 day moving average of $206.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

