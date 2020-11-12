Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in The Kroger by 75.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in The Kroger by 0.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Kroger by 148.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,712,000 after acquiring an additional 400,927 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,441 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

