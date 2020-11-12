Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Fortive by 25.5% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Fortive by 44.7% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in Fortive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $348,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,294,308 shares of company stock worth $372,623,338 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

NYSE:FTV opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.