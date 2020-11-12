Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX opened at $85.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.54. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.