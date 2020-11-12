Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,819,000 after buying an additional 3,441,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,591,000 after buying an additional 2,723,467 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,114,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,207,000 after buying an additional 641,962 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 843,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,210,000 after purchasing an additional 303,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5,964.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 281,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 276,704 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $117.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $99.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

