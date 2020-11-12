Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $350,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at $130.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.