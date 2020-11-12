Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $128.29 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.13.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRLB. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.