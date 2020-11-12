Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 15,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 726.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE:LH opened at $203.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.11 and a 200 day moving average of $182.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $218.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LH. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.