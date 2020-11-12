Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 52.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $150.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.78. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.