Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average is $98.07. The stock has a market cap of $349.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

