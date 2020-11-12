Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 76.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,861,000 after buying an additional 84,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,248,000 after buying an additional 167,816 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after buying an additional 43,183 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,337,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,908 shares in the last quarter.

EAGG stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.45. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $57.30.

