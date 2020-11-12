Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,555 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,429 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,566,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Waste Management by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,240,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,680,000 after acquiring an additional 736,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 9,260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 648,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,624,000 after acquiring an additional 641,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $122.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at $11,593,359.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,803 shares of company stock worth $4,190,926. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

