Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in EPAM Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,349,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in EPAM Systems by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM opened at $326.97 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $356.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.60 and its 200 day moving average is $281.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total transaction of $1,105,800.96. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. VTB Capital downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

