Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWX. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $47.25 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $47.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

