Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 366,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. SVB Leerink lowered Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

NYSE:SNY opened at $51.62 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

