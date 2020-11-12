Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,549,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,805,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,300,000 after buying an additional 45,913 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after buying an additional 284,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,728,000 after buying an additional 24,689 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 945,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,607,000 after buying an additional 49,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $85.03 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.54.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

