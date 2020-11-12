Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $101.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 15,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $1,457,412.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,433 shares of company stock valued at $18,142,719. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.