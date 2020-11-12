Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Shares of BSX opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

