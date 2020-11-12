Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 376 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 1,218.4% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $114.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $120.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.28.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.29.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

