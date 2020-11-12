Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 337 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $73.37. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $93.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

