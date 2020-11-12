Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,090 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.25.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $161.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.97. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

