Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sony by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,582,000 after buying an additional 402,808 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Sony by 150.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Sony by 18.9% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Sony by 28.9% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

SNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of SNE opened at $88.09 on Thursday. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.88. The company has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.