Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 933,535 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,843,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after purchasing an additional 550,105 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,898,000 after purchasing an additional 526,628 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 341,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,837,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.51.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $115,010.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,340,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,120 shares of company stock worth $1,710,481.

Shares of A stock opened at $109.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $117.50.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

