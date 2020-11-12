Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.22.

Sysco stock opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

In other news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

