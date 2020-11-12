Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:COLD opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

