Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 4,225 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,225 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 62.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,395 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 443.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $5,469,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,493 shares of company stock valued at $14,945,960. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

