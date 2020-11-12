Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,762 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 14.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $148.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $154.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.35.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $598,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,592,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $181,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,580.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,043 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

