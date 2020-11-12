Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 485 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,613,000 after buying an additional 708,196 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,090,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,082,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,733,000 after buying an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,877,000 after buying an additional 318,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent Interntional Corp MA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advent Interntional Corp MA now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,720,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

NYSE RJF opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

