Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 458 Shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $148.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $154.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

