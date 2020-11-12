Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,038 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,870,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,789,000 after acquiring an additional 898,764 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 106,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 35,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USB stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.