Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,014 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:J opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $106.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

