Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 153 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 168.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,822,000 after purchasing an additional 734,334 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2,456.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,009,000 after acquiring an additional 731,608 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 3,644.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 703,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,110,000 after acquiring an additional 684,890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CDW by 836.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,427,000 after acquiring an additional 426,105 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 15.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,106,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $360,899,000 after acquiring an additional 411,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $138.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.88 and its 200 day moving average is $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

