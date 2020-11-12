Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,359 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 31.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $4,413,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 700.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $3,769,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $9,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $111,947.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,947.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,975 shares of company stock valued at $48,764,683. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.45.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $130.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $154.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

