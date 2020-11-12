Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Price Up 7.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.97. 419,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 676,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

PRTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 269,112 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,000,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 45,133 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $282.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

