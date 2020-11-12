PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $55.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti lowered PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE:PAR opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.53. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.41.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,201,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,645,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

