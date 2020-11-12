Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) Stock Position Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 356,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 202,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after buying an additional 68,513 shares in the last quarter.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.44. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

