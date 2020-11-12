OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Down to $1.60

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.46. OrganiGram shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 67,834 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.79 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Monday, August 10th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.35 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $239.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 51.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 15.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

