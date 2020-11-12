OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Stock Price Down 19.1%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) shares traded down 19.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.69. 2,794,996 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 1,237,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ATB Capital cut OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$4.10 to C$2.30 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cormark dropped their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$4.50 to C$3.79 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.96.

The company has a market cap of $313.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.90.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

