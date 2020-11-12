OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down to $3.64

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.25. OPKO Health shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 1,124 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised OPKO Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
In related news, VP Steven D. Rubin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,880.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 860,000 shares of company stock worth $2,904,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $39,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
