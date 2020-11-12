OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down to $3.64

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.25. OPKO Health shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 1,124 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised OPKO Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven D. Rubin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,880.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 860,000 shares of company stock worth $2,904,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $39,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

