ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.26.

NYSE:OKE opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

