Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,422 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.4% in the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 38.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $198.00 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.57. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

