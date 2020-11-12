Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,157 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $67.70 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $159.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

