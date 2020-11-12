Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Trading 15.2% Higher

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) shares traded up 15.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.53. 1,064,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 296,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 million and a PE ratio of -17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

