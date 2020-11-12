NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.